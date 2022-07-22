Man up for killing two businesswomen

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in Shurugwi on allegations of killing his two lovers who were businesswomen in separate incidents before stealing their vehicles and various property.

The suspect Emmanuel Mahembe was arrested in connection with the two cases of murder and theft of motor vehicles involving the two businesswomen in Shurugwi.

Investigations revealed that Mahembe killed and buried Patricia Mutero (35) in a shallow grave along the river banks of Gwamvurachena River, Makotore Village in 2021.

He then stole her Honda Fit and the victim’s passport.

This year, Mahembe also killed Idah Chigumbate (37) on May 21 and dumped the remains in Mutevekwi River before getting away with the victim’s cellphone, identity particulars and a Honda fit vehicle.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Mahembe and said investigations were still in progress.

