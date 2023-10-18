Man strikes wife with machete, hangs self

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A jealousy 37-year-old man from the Tshamutswilikiti area in Beitbridge brutally attacked his wife with a machete on Tuesday morning before taking his own life.

Getmore Ndou is alleged to have had a fight with his 33-year-old wife whom he accused her of spending a night away from the matrimonial home.

The man had just returned to his home after having left his family at the height of a domestic dispute with the wife.

The police officer commanding Beitbridge district, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo said on Monday, the complaint, who was the now deceased’s customarily married wife went to Lutumba Business Centre to sell some water melons.

“She then returned the next morning and found Ndou sleeping in the bedroom. The now deceased sent away one of their children to the shop, after which he struck the complainant several times on the head and she collapsed,” he said.

“The accused took a wire and hanged himself on the roof trusses of the bedroom hut suspecting he had killed the woman. His body and the complainant were later found by the child when she returned from the shops and she informed neighbours.”

The matter was then reported to the police who took the women to the hospital and the man’s body to the same hospital mortuary.