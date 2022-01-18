man stabs parents 18 times, killing his father

Zvikomborero Parafini

A 23-year-old Eritrean man allegedly stabbed his parents 18 times, using a kitchen knife, killing his father and seriously injuring his mother.

The incident happened in Harare on Saturday.

His father, an Eritrean diplomat, died instantly while his mother is now battling for her life at Trauma Centre in Borrowdale.

Daniel Niyata Fussum, a student at a university in the Netherlands, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded him in custody to January 27.

He is facing murder and attempted murder charges. Allegations are that on Saturday, Fussum was involved in a row with his parents.

He is alleged to have stabbed his father, Daniel Fussum, with a kitchen knife twice on the chest, once on the stomach and once on his left hand.

The diplomat died instantly.

He also allegedly stabbed his mother, Jordanian Zerom, who is from the Netherlands, 13 times on the chest, and once on the stomach, resulting in her suffering some serious injuries.

Zerom is currently admitted at Trauma Centre in Borrowdale.

Ruvimbo Matyatya appeared for the State.