Man stabbed at snooker game for being pompous

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 23-year-old Guruve man was stabbed in the stomach for refusing advice during a snooker game and being “pompous for nothing.”

Max Kanengoni is battling for his life at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Meanwhile, police in Mashonaland Central have launched a manhunt for the assailant, Rasta Maluvha of Mudhindo Business Centre in Guruve.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said the incident happened on April 26, at Nyakapupu Business Centre in Guruve.

Sgt Major Chikasha said Kanengoni of Zongororo Village under Chief Chipuriri in Guruve was playing snooker at Rwodzi tuck shop in the company of his friend Nosbert Marapuza.

Maluvha was watching the game and tried to give Kanengoni ideas on how to make good shots.

Kanengoni ignored the advice and continued to play the game his way.

This irked Maluvha who confronted Kanengoni accusing him of being pompous and a scuffle ensued.

Maluvha drew an okapi knife from his pocket and stabbed Kanengoni once in the abdomen.

Kanengoni fell down and Maluvha fled.

Kanengoni sustained an open wound in the abdomen and Anymore Muchapazara tied the wound with a jacket to stop excessive bleeding.

He was rushed to Guruve Hospital where he was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

A report was made to the police and the knife was not recovered.