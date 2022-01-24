Man sodomised at gunpoint

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

A 36-year-old Harare-based policeman has appeared in court on allegations of sodomising his 18-year-old friend thrice at gunpoint.

Hillary Zano was facing charges of aggravated indecency when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.

He was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

It is the State’s case that on January 12, Zano asked the complainant to accompany him to his workplace at ZRP Someby and he agreed.

The two met at Mbudzi Roundabout at around 7pm where Zano picked up the complainant and took him to his office with his personal car.

Upon arrival, the two entered an office where Zano gave the complainant a laptop for his studies.

It is alleged that Zano took blankets from his motor vehicle and told the complaint that they should retire to bed.

The court heard that Zano allegedly took out a pistol and ordered the complainant to remove his clothes before sodomising him once.

The following morning, Zano allegedly drove the complainant and dropped him at Mbudzi roundabout and gave him USS1.

The court heard that the accused used the same modus operandi on the second and third counts to sodomise the complainant on different occasions.

The matter was later reported leading to Zano’s arrest.