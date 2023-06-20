Man sets shebeen owner on fire after she refused him beer on credit

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

A 38-year-old man from Shurugwi has been arrested on attempted murder charges after he doused a shebeen owner with petrol before setting her on fire following her refusing his request for beer on credit.

Ms Onai Ncube of the Bonsa area in Shurugwi is said to be recuperating in a Shurugwi hospital after she suffered severe burns following the brutal attack at the hands of the suspect, Evans Matagu.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which occurred yesterday afternoon.

“It is alleged that the suspect, Evans Matagu went to the victim’s residence where she operates a shebeen and as a regular patron, asked for some beer on credit.

“The victim declined arguing that he already owed her some money, he got furious and doused her with petrol before setting her on fire,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said other patrons then managed to put out the fire on the victim but she suffered severe burns.

“The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene leading to the arrest of Matagu,” he said.