Man runs amok, burns house down on Christmas Day

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A man from Murombedzi township in Zvimba district ran amok on Christmas Day smashing windows of the family house before setting it on fire in what is suspected to be domestic violence.

The incident resulted in the destruction of property, clothes, blankets and food stuffs of six families including those that were renting at the same house.

Clayton Mudehwe is said to have had a misunderstanding with his wife over ownership wrangle of the house, before smashing the windows of the whole house and using petrol to burn the property around 10 pm the same day.

As the sad news spread, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi this Sunday donated food items and blankets to the affected families.

Proportional representation councilor for Zvimba, Ms Denicah Makota castigated domestic violence and challenged couples to resolve their issues amicably while assistant district coordinator, Mr Walter Hwaira lauded Minister Ziyambi for reacting to the distress call positively.

Ms Elizabeth Chirau and Millie Muzambi, the tenants at the house whose properties, clothes, blankets and foodstuffs were engulfed said they would have been burnt to death had they not escaped.