Man rapes stepdaughter for close to decade

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A 54-year-old Harare man has appeared in court for allegedly raping his step daughter on numerous occassions since 2017 after telling her that some evil spirits would kill her if she did not comply.

Luckson Moyo (54) appeared before Harare regional magistrate, Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

He was granted US$100 bail and trial is expected to commence on June 5.

The complainant is now aged 25.

The State said sometime in 2016, the complainant started moved in with her mother and stepfather.

Her stepfather told her that he had consulted a white garment prophetess and had been told that her father’s relatives were sending some evil spirits to kill her.

Moyo claimed that he had been given some annointed water for the complainant to bath with to prevent the said evil spirits from harming her.

However, Moyo claimed that he had been given the condition that he was supposed to get intimate with his step daughter so as to ward off the evil spirits.

Sometime in 2017, the complainant slept in the car after being offered some money as payment for guarding the car.

Moyo followed her there and showed her some messages from the prophetess saying her life was in danger because of evil spirits. She was told that she had a few days left unless she agreed to get intimate with Moyo.

The complainant agreed out of fear and they got intimate without protection.

This continued on several occasions whenever they got a chance. Sometimes Moyo would even sleep in the complainant’s bedroom under the pretext that he was conducting prayers with her.

The court heard that the complainant did not tell her mother about the abuse as she was afraid that she would not believe her.

The matter came to light when the complainant saw Moyo’s three cellphones which he was using to send messages from the said prophetess.

The complainant told her friend about her ordeal this year. She was advised to run away and go to her father’s relatives.

She then contacted her father and told him everything. The complainant was told to go to her aunt in Chitungwiza. Her aunt then took her to the police to make a report.