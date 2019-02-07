Man rapes minor in kraal

Manicaland Correspondent

A Marange man has appeared in court on allegations of raping his neighbour’s minor daughter in a kraal.

Hondo Chikara (58), of Chikara Village under Chief Marange, appeared at the Mutare Magistrates’ Court facing charges of raping his neighbour’s 11-year-old daughter.

Chikara was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Ms Perseverance Makhala charged with rape.

Ms Makhala remanded Chikara in custody to February 11 and advised him to approach the High Court for bail application.

State counsel Ms Perseverance Musukuto alleged that sometime in July last year at around 5pm, Chikara spotted the girl while she was searching for one of her father’s cattle.

The court heard that Chikara approached her when she was nearing his kraal, grabbed and floored her.

It is the State’s case that the girl screamed, but no one came to her rescue.

Chikara, the State alleged, then raped the minor.

The court heard that the girl’s father arrived near the scene while calling his daughter.

“Chikara released the minor who ran and stood a few metres away while crying,” Ms Musukuto said. “The complainant’s father asked her why it took her long to return home and this is when the complainant spilled the beans.”

In December last year, the 11-year-old developed some genital warts, which forced her mother to take the matter to the police, leading to Chikara’s arrest.