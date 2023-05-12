Man rapes mentally challenged minor

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A man from Chinhamhora Village has appeared in court for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl who is mentally challenged.

Onias Sunday appeared before Harare regional Magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with rape.

He was remanded in custody to July 4.

The court advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

The State alleged that sometime in February, Sunday had sexual intercourse with the complainant on several occasions without her consent and well knowing that she is mentally challenged.

The matter later came to light leading to his arrest.