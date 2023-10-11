Man rapes, inserts knife in woman’s private parts

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A man has appeared in court for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman and damaging her private part by inserting a knife.

Kelvin Munashe Manyika appeared before Harare regional Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa charged with rape and aggravated indecent assault.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court and is set to return to court on November 8.

Prosecuting, Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that on October 8, at Plot 27 in Harare, at around 1:30am, the complainant was asleep in her room together with her younger sister when Manyika trespassed into their room.

He was armed with a pair of scissors, catapult, four knives and ordered the complainants to surrender their cellphones.

Manyika then tied the complainant and her younger sister’s hands with a rope which appeared to be a torn mosquito net from behind.

The court heard that he also took the complainant’s younger sister out of the house before he also tied her legs and left her outside.

Manyika got back into the complainant’s house and took the complainant then led her into a nearby bushy area.

He threatened to kill the complainant with a knife and instructed her to lie down. He inserted a knife into the complainant’s private part.

After that he then raped her once without protection.