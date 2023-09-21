Man on the run after killing wife

Crime Reporter

A Kadoma man has gone into hiding after he allegedly killed his estranged wife who had turned down his proposal for reconciliation.

Police have since launched a manhunt for Alfigio Zhou.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “Police in Kadoma are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Alfigio Zhou of Village 5 Musambanyama, Whozhele in Sanyati who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Village 4 Chiridzangoma, Sanyati.

“The suspect allegedly attacked to death his wife with an unknown object after visiting her at her parents’ homestead for a reconciliation. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.”

The incident comes after murder cases involving gold panners and machete gangs continue to increase in Mashonaland West Province, prompting the police to relaunch Operations “Chikorokoza Ngachipere/ Isitsheketsha Kasiphele, and “No to machete wielding gangs”, to thwart such activities.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man was stabbed and killed last Friday at Cooperative Mine in Battlefields by three suspects, who have gone into hiding.

Moses Kateguru was stabbed with a sharp object by the suspects who went on to hit him with bricks following an altercation at the mine.

The suspects were only identified as Thomas, Nation Madhodha and Forget.

Machete-wielding robbers have been wreaking havoc around Kadoma.

Recently at Golden Heights, six suspects armed with machetes broke into a house where people were sleeping.

They assaulted four house occupants with weapons, demanding money and other valuables before making off with cellphones and US$600 cash. Another attack occurred at Blue Ranges Plot where six robbers got into a house and attacked the five occupants demanding money and other valuables.

They proceeded to the family’s tuckshop where they looted groceries and stole some cash.

A 27-year-old Chegutu man was recently attacked and killed with machetes and axes while pushing his vehicle that had run out of fuel.