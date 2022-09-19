Man on the run after axing two-year-old niece to death

POLICE are hunting for a 21-year-old Chakari man who allegedly axed his two-year-old niece to death yesterday over a family dispute.

Zimbabwe Republic Police provincial spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove said they have since launched a manhunt for Tryforcer Moyo of Chakari Village, Chegutu.

The fugitive is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol when he became violent accusing his family members of bewitching him.

It is alleged that he went on to strike the two-year-old niece with an axe.

The two-year-old was rushed to a local hospital where she died upon admission.

