Man murdered over cigarette
Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau
A 35-year-old Magunje man died on Sunday after being struck by a log following a misunderstanding over a cigarette.
Police have since arrested Tineyi Mazuva (22) over the alleged murder of Tedius Chikandiwa.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the sad incident on its X handle.
“Police in Magunje have arrested Tineyi Mazuva (22) in connection with a case of murder in which Tedius Chikandiwa (35) died after being struck with a log on the head following a misunderstanding over a cigarette on Sunday at Magunje Growth Point,” the ZRP said.
Meanwhile, the ZRP is also investigating a hit-and-run fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 37km-peg along Harare-Chirundu Road the same day at around 0500 hours.
“An unknown motorist ran over a 37-year-old male adult.”
The victim died on the spot while the motorist did not stop after the accident.
