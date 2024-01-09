Man murdered over cigarette

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A 35-year-old Magunje man died on Sunday after being struck by a log following a misunderstanding over a cigarette.

Police have since arrested Tineyi Mazuva (22) over the alleged murder of Tedius Chikandiwa.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the sad incident on its X handle.

“Police in Magunje have arrested Tineyi Mazuva (22) in connection with a case of murder in which Tedius Chikandiwa (35) died after being struck with a log on the head following a misunderstanding over a cigarette on Sunday at Magunje Growth Point,” the ZRP said.

Meanwhile, the ZRP is also investigating a hit-and-run fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 37km-peg along Harare-Chirundu Road the same day at around 0500 hours.

“An unknown motorist ran over a 37-year-old male adult.”

The victim died on the spot while the motorist did not stop after the accident.