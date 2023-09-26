Man murdered, body hanged on a tree

Crime Reporter

A 40-year-old man is believed to have been murdered by unknown assailants before his body was hanged on a tree in a bushy area in Mwenezi.The body of Godfrey Marambire was found yesterday with injuries all over while the rope which was used to hang him had blood stains.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Mwenezi are investigating a suspected murder case in which Godfrey Marambire aged 40 was found dead in a bushy area near Zhanje area, Chirimigwa, Neshuro on September 25, 2023.

“The victim was found with injuries all over the body and was hanging from a Mopani tree with a blood stained rope,” he said.

Meanwhile, Police in Guruve are investigating another case of murder in which a security guard identified as Juda Karambwe was found dead with a deformed cheek, at a church’s headquarters at Karambwe Village in Chipuriro area on Sunday.

The victim’s hands and legs were tied with a rope.