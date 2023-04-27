Man kills wife over infidelity

Crime Reporter

A 44-year-old Zvimba man killed his wife after accusing her of engaging in an extra marital affair.

The man, Sunday Marimo, has since gone into hiding.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Zvimba are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Sunday Marimo (44) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred on Monday at Dzvene Village in Kutama.

“The suspect allegedly attacked to death his wife, Emilia Chatiza (41) with a wooden chair after accusing her of engaging in an extra-marital affair,” he said.

Police have since launched a manhunt for Marimo.