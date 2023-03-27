Man kills granny (70), commits suicide

Crime Reporter

A Mutoko man committed suicide last week after killing his 70-year-old grandmother last week after accusing her of denying him access to medication.

Patrick Hungwe (31) is alleged to have attacked his grandmother, Annah Hungwa with a wooden log all over her body and she died on the spot.

He then went to a nearby mountain where he hanged himself.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the incident occurred at Tsiko Village in Mutoko.

“The ZRP is investigating a murder case in which the suspect, Patrick Hungwa aged 31 attacked to death his grandmother, Annah Hungwa aged 70 with a wooden log indiscriminately all over the body on March 22, 2023 at Tsiko Village, Mutoko.

“The suspect had claimed that he was not feeling well and complained to the victim that she was denying him access to medication. The suspect went on to commit suicide by hanging himself at Chigangaiwa Mountain,” he said.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating a murder case where the body of Fredrick Moyo (27) was found at a certain house in Cowdray Park, in Bulawayo with stab wounds on thighs on Saturday.

The body was taken to a local hospital for post mortem.