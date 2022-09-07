Man kills daughter (5), dumps body along highway

Crime Reporter

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for killing his daughter aged five in unclear circumstances, before dumping the body along the Harare-Bulawayo Road in Mbembesi in a bid to conceal the offence.

Another minor also died after being assaulted by her uncle for soiling herself in Harare.

The suspect in the Mbembesi murder, Andrew Jackson has since confessed to committing the crime on Sunday.

He is assisting police with investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incidents.

“Police in Mbembesi arrested Andrew Jackson aged 50 for killing his daughter, Mary Jackson, aged five years, at Sojini Village, Mbembesi.

“The suspect confessed that he took the minor from the mother and killed her before trying to conceal the heinous act by dumping the body along Harare- Bulawayo Road,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police in Ruwa is investigating a case of murder in which a three-year-old minor died on Saturday at Mabvazuva, Harare after she was assaulted with a belt by her uncle, Ronald Moda last Friday.

“The victim had allegedly messed herself after falling ill and this did not go well with the suspect. The suspect is on the run,” he said.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.

On September 3, 2022, police in Kamativi recorded another suspected murder case where the body of Mecksen Mudenda aged 52 was found with three stab wounds on the face and head near Chinengo Business Centre, Binga.

Meanwhile, Police in Gokwe are investigating a case of murder in which Abisha Moyo (33) died on September 1 whilst admitted at a local district hospital after he was struck with a stone on the head by the suspect, John Donhai Gwatidzo on August 25 at Makotore Business Centre after an argument over lobola.

The suspect allegedly demanded a share of lobola paid to the victim, by the virtue of him being a village head.

“Meanwhile, the ZRP is appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a murder case in which Qiniso Zondo aged 37 died after he was stabbed on the neck with an unidentified sharp object by an unknown suspect after an argument during a beer drinking binge on September 1, 2022 at a shebeen in Cowdray Park, Bulawayo.

“Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Police in Gutu have also arrested Aluis Mafukidze (26) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on Friday at Mazonde Village, Masvingo.

The suspect fatally struck the victim, Tsikirai Mafukidze (47) six times on the head with an axe after a misunderstanding.

The victim had reprimanded the suspect for cutting down trees near the homestead.