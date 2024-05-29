Man killed over US$2

Crime Reporter

A Chimanimani man was fatally assaulted by his colleague following an argument over US$2.

The incident occurred on May 25 and police have since arrested the suspect, Washington Maphosa, in connection with the murder case.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Washington Maphosa in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Kwakanaka Village in Chimanimani on May 25, 2024, in which Webster Chitombo died.

“The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim indiscriminately after an argument over US$2,” he said.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Aaron Ndlovu (32) at a nightclub in Mbare on May 27, 2024.

A yet-to-be-identified male suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with booted feet following a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue.

The victim succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at Sally Mugabe Hospital.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that might assist with investigations to contact any nearest Police Station.