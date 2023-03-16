Man killed over torchlight

Crime Reporter

A 24-year-old man was struck to death with a stone following a misunderstanding over a torchlight over the weekend in Dete, Hwange District in Matabeleland North.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect identified as Bhekhimpilo Khumalo (19) who is still at large.

The victim, Peter Lupahla was struck to death with a stone once on the neck and he died on the spot.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi expressed concern over an increase in murder cases, especially over petty issues and beer drinks.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Bhekhimpilo Khumalo aged 19, who is being sought by the Police in connection with a murder case which occurred at Mambanje Village, Dete on March 11, 2023 at about 8pm.

“The suspect allegedly struck Peter Lupahla aged 24 to death with a stone once on the neck after a misunderstanding over a torch light. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” he said.

The incident come after a 23-year-old man died after being stabbed in the chest with a knife following an argument over snooker tokens in Shamva over the weekend.

Police have since launched a manhunt for one Learnmore Dzuda (32) in connection with the murder case.

Asst Comm Nytahi said, “Police in Shamva are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Learnmore Dzuda aged 32 who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which the victim, Gilbert Chibanda aged 23 died after being stabbed on the chest with a knife.

“This followed an argument over tokens while playing a game of snooker. The suspect also stabbed a tuckshop operator with the same knife after he had intervened to stop the suspect from attacking the victim.”

Meanwhile, police in Tengwe have arrested a suspected mental patient, Patrick Matare (37) in connection with the murder which occurred yesterday at Matare Village.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the suspect became violent and struck the victim, Chrispen Sakala (44) with a stone several times on the head.

The victim died on the spot.

In Harare, police are investigating a case of attempted murder in which the suspect, Shylet Muchekechi (29) stabbed her husband, Farai Stephen Matongo (39) with a kitchen knife indiscriminately on the neck after finding him in bed with a girlfriend.

The incident took place at Amalinda Flats, corner Sixth Avenue and Kwame Nkrumah Street.