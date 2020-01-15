Man killed during cleansing ceremony

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

A self-styled prophet has appeared in court on allegations of causing the death of one of his clients’ during a cleansing ceremony.

The client allegedly died after the prophet dipped his head three times in Mukuvisi River.

Edmond Nyahwo, of Glen View 8 allegedly caused the death of Protasias Marimo after dipping his head into the river and forcing him to sniff traditional snuff while conducting the cleansing ceremony.

Nyahwo is facing culpable homicide charges. He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded him to February 17 on $200 bail.

Circumstances leading to his arrest were that on July 1 last year, Marimo approached Nyahwo, who took him to Mukuvisi River in Glen Norah.

Upon their arrival, Nyahwo stepped into a shallow pool and invited Marimo to get in.

The court heard that Nyahwo started dipping Marimo’s head in the water on three different times while causing him to sniff some snuff, which was in a wooden plate.

Reports are that Marimo later fell unconscious forcing other people who had accompanied the two to the cleansing ceremony to intervene in a bid to resuscitate him but failed.

Nyahwo went to Glen Norah police station where he informed them what had happened.

Marimo’s body was then taken to Harare Central Hospital where one Dr Sachikonye confirmed him dead.

A post mortem was conducted on the following day by Dr Aisa Gerrano and Yechilyn Igusias, who confirmed that Marimo had died from brain damage, left frontal intraparenchimatose and brain vessels damage rapture.

Nyahwo was later arrested and he is expected to be back in court on February 17 for his routine remand.