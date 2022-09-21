Man jailed 18 months over cocaine

Senior Court Reporter

A 31-year-old man was jailed for 18 months after he was convicted of possessing cocaine when he appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Edgar Masora was initially jailed for 30 months when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko.

Mrs Mateko set aside 12 months of the jail term for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within that period.

Masora was arrested on June 21 after he was found with 2.6 grams of cocaine upon his arrested in connection of a fraud wherein he had allegedly duped Munyaradzi Chaurawa.

Upon being searched, he was found with the cocaine.

Mr Shepherd Makonde prosecuted.