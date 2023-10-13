Man in hospital after spending night being raped by two women

Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

A 32-year-old Zvishavane man is on a rehydration drip at the Zvishavane District Hospital after spending a whole night being raped by two women.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the victim got into a lift at a hiking spot in Zvishavane intending to travel to Sandawana when he found two women at the back of the car with a male driver.

“The car then drove for about 3km but the driver suddenly diverted route and drove along an unknown road.

“One of the two women who were seated at the back with the victim drew out a bottle and sprayed the victim in the face with an unknown substance before he suddenly fell unconscious,” said Insp Mahoko

He said the victim only later gained consciousness and found himself in a room where he was being raped by the two women while using condoms.

“The women who were raping the victim would harvest his semen and put their harvest in a cooler box. The women who had a male colleague would also force the victim to consume brown sex enhancement pills before they raped him,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the following morning, the sexual assailants searched the victim and took his mobile phone and $450 cash before they dumped him by the roadside.