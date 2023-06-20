Man in dock for stealing a car at a service station

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A man who stole a hired vehicle at a service station in Harare’s Central Business District(CBD) together with his accomplice when the driver had temporarily left it to relieve himself has appeared in court.

His accomplice who was able to escape upon arrest is still at large.

Raymond Chikodzi was remanded in custody pending the determination of his bail application.

He appeared before Harare Magistrate Mrs Munashe Chibanda charged with theft of the motor vehicle.

The State led by Mr Zororai Nkomo alleged that on June 17, at corner Kwame Nkrumah and Park Street, Harare at around 5am, at Total Service Station, Chikodzi and his accomplice only known as Bryne approached the complainant who was in his unregistered taxi which is a Honda Fit looking for clients.

Bryne indicated that he wanted his vehicle to go to Epworth but the driver refused although he used to hire him.

The two got into the car pleading with him to take them to Epworth.

He then advised Chikodzi that he wanted to relieve himself and went to Total Service Station leaving the keys on the ignition port.

Upon returning, the car was gone and he was told by one known as Kule who was cleaning the motor vehicle that the two had driven away with the vehicle.

The complainant then informed the owner of the vehicle who was able to check the geographical location of the motor vehicle on the GPS tracking device.

He discovered that the vehicle was along Harare-Chinhoyi road heading to Chinhoyi and he teamed up with the complainant and followed.

They went to ZRP Chinhoyi Central and reported the matter. The police went to Chinhoyi bus terminus where they saw the vehicle and arrested Chikodzi.

His accomplice ran away.