Man in court over cocaine

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

A 40-YEAR-OLD man from Harare yesterday appeared in court for possessing cocaine.

Charlton Chirimuuta was facing charges of contravening the Dangerous Drugs Act when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

He was remanded in custody to today for indications .

It is the State’s case that on September 22, 2023, police received information from a reliable source to the effect that Chirimuuta was dealing in dangerous drugs at his residence.

Detectives proceeded to Chirimuuta’s residence where they found him attending to a washing machine.

The detectives identified themselves and advised Chirimuuta on the purpose of their visit. A body search was conducted leading to the recovery of one sachet containing whitish granules of suspected cocaine from his trousers’ pocket.

A further search was conducted in his kitchen and a small black digital scale and a silver metal spoon which is suspected to have been used to mix the cocaine were recovered.

Chirimuuta was arrested and taken to CID Drugs and Narcotics Unit for further management.

A field test of the whitish granules was conducted in the presence of the suspect and it tested positive to cocaine.

The seized cocaine was also weighed in Chirimuuta’s presence and it recorded an approximate weight of one gramme.