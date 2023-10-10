Man in court for using another company’s name for trailer registration

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A 35-year-old man has appeared in court on allegations of using another company’s name to apply for restoration of two home-made trailers.

Astley Deu Deu was facing fraud charges when he appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

He was remanded to tomorrow for bail hearing.

It is the State’s case that on October 9, Deu Deu approached CID Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS) Harare equipped with an application for chassis numbers restoration for two new home-made trailers dated October 5, which was on Exquisite Cars (Pvt) Limited letterhead, a company belonging to Victor Matiyenga of 1001 Bluffhill Road, Westgate, Harare.

The application was attached to Exquisite Cars (Pvt) Limited company documents comprising of a Certificate of Incorporation Number 154076B, company Directors’ list and photocopy of national identity card in the name of Chipo Matiyenga who is one of Exquisite Cars (Pvt) Limited directors.

It is alleged that Deu Deu then furnished the application which was in duplicate to Detective Constable Musuka Honest of CID Vehicle Theft Squad Harare for processing who queried the company logo on the application letter as he knew the Exquisite Cars (Pvt) Limited logo and he phoned Victor who disowned the application and denied ever sending Deu Deu with the application.

Victor immediately went to the station where he was interviewed and he gave his statement pertaining the alleged trailers’ registration.

The court heard that Deu Deu was thoroughly interviewed and he revealed that he was given the documents by Patrick Usale of NFPK at the corner of 4th Street and George Silundika Avenue, Harare on October 6, who allegedly instructed him to proceed to CID VTS Harare and apply for restoration of two home-made trailers but he did not see the trailers neither does he know the locality of the trailers.