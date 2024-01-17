Man in court for supplying fake vehicle licence discs

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A Harare man who allegedly supplied fake motor vehicle licence discs to a client worth US$4 000 has appeared in court.

Takudzwa Nyadenga (28) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Appollonia Marutya charged with fraud.

He was granted US$150 bail and was remanded to February 7.

The State alleged that on a period between December 30, 2023, and January 2, 2024, Nyadenga connived with Shingirai Sauka who is still at large and mispresented facts to the complainant Anesu Samhembere that they could buy motor vehicle licence discs on his behalf.

They were given US$4 000 and they printed fake motor vehicle licence discs and handed them over to Samhembere.

However, one of Samhembere‘s motor vehicles was intercepted while passing a tollgate for having a fake licence disc.

Samhembere later verified with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zinara) and discovered that all the licence discs he had been given by Nyadenga and Sauka were fake.

This prompted him to file a report at the police leading to the arrest of Nyadenga.