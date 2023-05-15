Man in court for stealing vehicle

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A Kuwadzana man has appeared in court today for allegedly stealing a Toyota Wish vehicle worth US$5 500 that was parked at a car park.

Emmanuel Chidawanyika (24) appeared before Harare regional Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa charged with theft.

He was remanded in custody pending bail application.

The complainant in the matter is Stewart Phillip.

Allegations are that on April 13 at around 8pm, Phillip left his vehicle locked at OK Kuwadzana Shopping Centre car park.

On the same day at around 9pm, Chidawanyika and his accomplice Tatenda Husvu who is still at large planned to steal the vehicle.

They went to the car park and used a duplicate key to unlock the vehicle and went away with it unnoticed.

The following day, Phillip discovered that his vehicle had been stolen when he visited the car park around 6am.

He filed a police report.

Detectives from CID VTS Harare received information that the stolen vehicle was spotted being driven by Chidawanyika at Moto Moto Shopping Centre, Mutare.