Man in court for possessing emeralds

Geraldine Zaranyika Herald Reporter

A Harare man appeared in court on Wednesday on allegations of possessing four pieces of emeralds valued at US$238.

Misheck Taruwandira (51) appeared before magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye charged with contravening section 3(1) of the precious stones trade, dealing in or possession of precious stones without licence.

He was freed on RTGS$500 bail and remanded to July 30 for trial.

On June 24, 2019, detectives from CID Harare received information to the effect that Taruwandira was in possession of four pieces emeralds.

The detectives proceeded to the corner of Bank and Harare streets where they saw Taruwandira standing at an open space just near Market Square.

The detectives approached him and introduced themselves.

They then asked to search him and they found the four pieces of emeralds wrapped in a toilet tissue paper in the right front pocket of his jeans.

He was asked to produce a license or permit which authorised him to be in possession of rough emeralds and he failed to produce it.

The recovered emerald were taken to Mineral Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe where they were identified as rough emeralds valued at US$238.