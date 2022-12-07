Man in court for murder

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A 27-year-old Harare man fatally assaulted his business partner during a fight at a local club, the court heard today.

Edward Vendeventer was facing murder charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

He was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

It is the State’s case that on the day in question the deceased, who was in the business of selling water, met Vendeventer in a local club drinking beer.

He then asked Vendeventer about the balance for water supplied to him.

A misunderstanding ensued and degenerated into a fight between the two.

During the fight, the court heard, both fell on their heads.

Before his eventual death, the victim had complained of a headache.