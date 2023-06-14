Man in court for misusing bullets

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A man from Chitungwiza has appeared in court for allegedly misusing live rounds which he was supposed to use at a shooting competition and took them home.

Kudakwashe Zvobgo (32) appeared before Harare Magistrate Mrs Munashe Chibanda charged with contravening the Firearms Act in terms of unsecure ammunition.

He was granted $100 000 bail and will return to court on July 28.

The State, led by Mr Zororai Nkomo alleged that sometime in April, Zvobgo participated in a shooting competition in Harare.

He took home 3 x AK rifle live rounds which he was supposed to use during the competition.

He passed through Mbare and left the rounds in Joburg lines, Mbare where he slept overnight.

However, the court heard that on June 9 while police in Mbare were carrying out an operation, they arrested Lameck Nyamuyaruka and found him in possession of 3 x AK 47 live rounds in his wallet.

He implicated Zvobgo as the one who brought the live rounds.

Then on June 12, follow ups were made leading to the arrest of Zvobgo.