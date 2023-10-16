Man in court for hacking Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

A Chitungwiza man has appeared in court on allegations of hacking Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

Nyadziso Chiyangwa (27) was facing charges of contravening the Data Protection Act when he appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi who remanded him out of custody to November 13.

He was released on US$400 bail.

The complainant is Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zimbabwe.

It is the State’s case that during the period between May 18 and 28 August, Chiyangwa hacked into Liquid Intelligent Technologies Systems and fraudulently transferred 1070 gigabytes of data valued at US$2 942.

The court heard that the data belonged to a total of 117 clients of Liquid Technologies account holders.

Chiyangwa sold the data to several people who are also account holders of the same company.

It is alleged that investigations gathered at the company uncovered that Chiyangwa fraudulently used a customer’s login details to hack into the holder’s account.

The court heard that on the customer portal, Chiyangwa allegedly changed the customer’s cellphone numbers so that notification messages would be sent to his phone instead of the customer’s phone.

It is alleged that Chiyangwa would authenticate when OTP messages were sent to his phone and data would be transmitted to the account of his choice.

Chiyangwa prejudiced account holders of US$2 942 and nothing was recovered.

On another count, Chiyangwa fraudulently opened Fibre on the Go accounts on existing accounts with unlimited service already.

The court heard that normally, accounts with Fibre on the Go are extensions of active accounts with unlimited service with users being allowed to edit the allowed member of Fibre on the Go accounts.

It is alleged that clients with Fibre on the Go accounts utilise login to access WIFI hotspot sites set up in public locations.

The court heard that Chiyangwa illegally connected 82 users without the consent of Liquid Intelligent Technologies to access the internet using the primary service account.

Chiyangwa allegedly received US$10 from each of his clients on a monthly basis.