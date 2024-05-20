Man in court for fatally assaulting suspected thief

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A man from Southlea Park in Harare was among the people who fatally assaulted a suspected thief and has appeared in court facing murder charges.

Earnest Marumisa (32) appeared before Harare magistrate, Mrs Appolonia Marutya.

He was advised to seek bail at the High Court and was remanded to June 4.

Prosecuting, Mr Thomas Chanakira said on December 29 last year at around midnight, Marumisa was in the company of Elias Zalila and Gabriel Manyowa. The trio assaulted the deceased all over his body.

They were accusing him of being a thief as they had caught him in their yard.

The court heard that the trio then stripped the victim of his clothes and dumped him at house in Hopley, Harare, where his body was found the following morning.

A report was made at ZRP Southlea Park and a team of officers attended the scene.

The deceased’s body was ferried to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary.

On 3 January 2024, a post-mortem was done and it concluded that death was a result of medulla shock and severe spinal cord trauma as a result of the assault.

Investigations were carried out by detectives from CID Homicide Harare, leading to Marumisa’s arrest.