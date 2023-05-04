Man in court for attempted murder

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A 22-year-old man from Zimbiru Village under Chief Chinamhora appeared in court for allegedly assaulting a colleague with a wooden axe handle. The colleague had tried to intervene in a misunderstanding.

Charlton Gunguwo (22) appeared before Harare Regional Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa charged with attempted murder.

He was remanded in custody and was ordered to return to court on May 11 for pre-recording.

The State led by Mr Pardon Dziva alleged that on April 29, at Zimbiru Village, Simukai Dozen (25) visited his uncle.

Gunguwo was chatting with his uncle when a misunderstanding erupted between his uncle and Gunguwo.

Gunguwo began to assault Dozen several times on the head using a wooden axe handle and struck him once on his hand with an axe and once on the left ear with a knife.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Gunguwo’s arrest.