Man in court for assaulting sex worker

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A Harare man has appeared in court for bashing a sex worker who demanded her money after offering him her services.

Onisimo Levi (26) was remanded in custody when he appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

He is facing assault charges and is expected back in court tomorrow for routine remand.

State papers say that on February 25, at around 3am at a bar in Harare, Levi approached a sex worker and requested for her services.

She agreed.

The two left the venue in the company of their two friends and went to Belgravia.

Levi had promised to pay her when they returned to the bar.

But the State alleged that upon arrival at the bar, demanded her money and Levi became violent and refused to pay.

He allegedly started assaulting her with hands all over her body, and pushed the sex worker out of their vehicle.

He went on to grab an empty beer bottle and assaulted the complainant with it on the head.

The State said she was rescued by well-wishers who managed to refrain him from beating her up.

She sustained deep cuts on the head and is currently hospitalised.