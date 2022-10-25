Man hangs self after domestic dispute

Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 27-year-old man hanged himself with a wire at the famous fig tree (Mukuyu) in Bindura after a string of domestic disputes with his wife.

The incident happened yesterday and residents in the area woke up to the sight of Aleck Chizuku hanging from the tree.

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said the deceased of Oval Road in Bindura used a wire to hang himself.

“A suicide note was recovered on his pocket and he wrote that he took his own life because of his troublesome wife,” said Sgt Major Chikasha.

“We encourage people to intervene when a couple is having marital problems to obtain a lasting solution. Distancing yourselves from a troubled marriage results in the situation getting worse, we lose life.”