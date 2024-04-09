Man found naked at a homestead in Shurugwi

Freedom Mupanedemo

A middle-aged man was found roaming naked around a homestead in Shurugwi in the early hours of today.

Homestead owner, Mr Phillip Chironde said the man, whose identity and place of origin is yet to be confirmed, has been taken to Chachacha Police Station.

Police in Shurugwi confirmed the incident.

“We suspect he is a wizard. When we woke up around 5am today and found him walking around our yard, we asked him who he was because he is not from our village. He refused to speak and pretended to be dumb,” said Mr Chironde.

Mr Chironde said they have since handed him over to the police.

“We strongly suspect he could be a wizard and we want him to reveal what his mission was at my homestead,” he said.