The car in which the lifeless body was found

Midlands Bureau

Police in Gweru are investigating a death incident after a man was found dead in a parked car within Midlands Hotel premises this morning.



The hotel management said the car in which the body was found is a non-runner which has been left parked in the hotel carpark for sometime.



Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said police were at the scene investigating the case.