Court Correspondent

Harare magistrate Mrs Appollonia Marutya has today fined US$200, a man who assaulted the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Tongai Mnangagwa and his host at a party, Wellington Vengesai, following a misunderstanding over parking space.

Munyaradzi Antony Mwedziwendira (30) was convicted at his own plea of guilty.