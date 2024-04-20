Man falls to death from four-storey building

The shirtless man died instantly after jumping from the rooftop of First Mutual building, seemingly from a balcony one storey below.

Michael Magoronga-Midlands Bureau

BUSINESS temporarily came to a standstill in the Kwekwe central business district (CBD) yesterday morning after a man fell to his death off a four-storey building while performing what looked like stunts.

The shirtless man died instantly after jumping from the rooftop of First Mutual building, seemingly from a balcony one storey below.

It is not yet clear whether the man, who is yet to be identified, was drunk, under the influence of drugs, suffering from a mental illness, or was possibly intending to commit suicide.

Police yesterday said they were investigating the incident to identify the man as well as ascertain why he climbed onto the roof.

In a video captured by onlookers and doing rounds on social media, the man appeared to be performing stunts and imitating the popular fictional Spiderman character by clinging precariously with one hand from the rooftop.

But then he attempted to jump to what seemed like a balcony on the third floor but missed his target, free-falling and crashing to the ground.

He died on the spot.

The development triggered mixed feelings among Kwekwe residents with one section questioning the man’s sanity while some suspect it was a case of drug and substance abuse. Others speculated that it was a case of suicide.