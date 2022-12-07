Man electrocuted in attempt to steal transformer oil

Residents jostle to catch a glimpse of the body.

Peter Tanyanyiwa Herald Correspondent

A Highfield man was electrocuted in the early hours of Wednesday as he attempted to steal oil from a transformer in the Engineering section of the high-density suburb.

It is said residents heard an explosion around 5am and went to investigate only to see the body of a man inside the ZESA transformer cubicle.

There were some tools near the body.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) recently said it is losing more than US$20 million per year to vandalism and theft of electricity infrastructure.

Police are still to comment on the incident.