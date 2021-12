The wreckage of the Honda Fit.

By Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspodent

One person died while three others were injured in an accident involving a Honda Fit and a Nissan Caravan along the Glendale-Chiweshe road this afternoon.

A witness, Brian Jonga, said the driver of the Honda Fit died on the spot.

“The accident occurred around 3 pm today. The Nissan Caravan had three passengers who sustained what looked like serious injuries,” said Jonga.