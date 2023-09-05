Man dies after being stoned over mining dispute

Midlands Bureau

A 32-year-old man from Shurugwi died after he was stoned by a six-man gang that accused him of mining at their gold ore pit.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the now deceased, Endrique Chikaitwa was mining gold ore at a pit in Wonderer area when the six suspets, all of whom, are on the run arrived and claimed the place was theirs.

“They then started stoning Chikaitwa while accusing him and his friend of extracting gold ore at the place. Chikaitwa then died on the spot from the stoning while his friend managed to escape,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said police were now hunting for the suspects.