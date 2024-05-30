Man convicted for stealing cow to pay lobola

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A 19-year-old man from Nyawiswa Village in Hurungwe has been convicted by the Karoi Magistrates’ Court for stock theft.

Lucky Chigwengwe will spend nine years in jail after he stole a cow and used it to pay lobola for his bride.

The Court heard that on 12 April 2024, at around 6 pm and at Dabvu homestead, the complainant properly secured his herd of cattle before going home.

The same night, Chigwengwe went to the cattle kraal and stole a black cow.

He then used the cow to pay lobola on 13 April to Ian Wamiridza of Muchena Village.

Upon noticing that one of his cattle was missing the following morning, the complainant made a police report.

On 14 April 2024 l, Wamiridza was found in possession of the stolen cow which is valued at US$400.

Wamiridza implicated his son-in-law Chigwengwe, leading to his arrest.

