Man confesses to killing woman at a church gathering

Crime Reporter

A 25-year-old Mukumbura man has been arrested after confessing at a church gathering of killing a woman who he suspected of bewitching him.

Lameck Masumukire reportedly stabbed the victim Petunia Gomo (20) once in the throat and chest with a knife before dumping the body in a bushy area on August 5.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Mukumbura have arrested Lameck Masumukire aged 25 in connection with a case of murder in which Petunia Gomo aged 20 was found dead in a bushy area near Senga Village, Chiswiti, Mukumbura on August 5, 2023.

“The suspect confessed at a church gathering that he stabbed the victim in the throat and chest after suspecting she was bewitching him. Police have since recovered a blood-stained okapi knife used to commit the offence,” he said.

Meanwhile, Police in Harare are investigating a case of unlawful termination of pregnancy in which a foetus was found wrapped in a plastic bag on August 6 at a dumping site at Current Shops, Budiriro 5B.