Man caught ‘red-handed’ with 73kg mbanje

The Herald

Geraldine Zaranyika Herald Reporter

A Harare man was yesterday brought to court on allegations of possessing 73 kilogrammes of mbanje with a street value of $7 300.

Shingirai Jimu (34) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

Jimu pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Prosecutor Mr Peter Kachirika opposed bail indicating that Jimu was facing a serious charge and if convicted faced a lengthy custodial sentence.

“His presumption of innocence is affected because he was caught red-handed, so he is not a proper candidate for bail,” Mr Kachirika said.

The matter was rolled over to today for bail application.

On June 22, officers from the Crime Prevention Unit received information to the effect that Jimu was in possession of dangerous drugs aboard a Zebra Kiss bus travelling from Mozambique.

Acting on the information, the officers’ proceeded to corner Fifth Street and Robson Manyika Avenue, Harare, and found the bus dropping passengers.

The officers noticed Jimu offloading a suspicious consignment from the Zebra Kiss bus loading it into a Toyota Fun Cargo   vehicle.

The police officers pounced on the motor vehicle and recovered one 50kg sack and two black bags with loose mbanje and they arrested Jimu before referring the matter to CID Drugs.

The recovered mbanje was weighed at Harare Main Post Office and recorded a total mass of 73kg with a street value of  $7 300.

