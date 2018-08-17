Man caged for unlawful entry, theft

Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

A Chitungwiza man has been jailed 14 months effective, for unlawful entry and stealing money among other valuables from different houses.

Charles Mhlanga (23) appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Yeukai Chigodora last week facing three counts of unlawful entry.

He pleaded not guilty, but was convicted after a full trial.

Mrs Chigodora initially sentenced him to 30 months in prison before suspending 10 months for five years on condition of good behaviour and suspended an additional six months on condition that he restitutes his victims.

The remaining 14 months are effective.

Prosecuting, Mr Farai Katonha proved that on April 15, Mhlanga entered Tonderai Vheremu’s house by force after opening the dining window and took 15 blankets, eight pairs of shoes, other valuables and $750 cash.

On March 19, Mhlanga stole two pairs of work suits belonging to Morcia Nyachahwe.

Mr Katonha further proved that on April 17, Mhlanga forcibly entered Keila Phiri’s bedroom and stole $34 and other valuables that include a tablet, shoes and blankets.

All the cases were reported to the police leading to his arrest.

Meanwhile, Trust Mushamba (24) was sentenced to effective nine months in prison for stealing valuables worth $79 while the owner of the house was in the bathroom.

He pleaded guilty when he appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mrs Sharon Rakafa facing unlawful entry charges.

Mrs Rakafa initially slapped him with an eight-month prison term and added one month which was previously suspended when he committed a similar crime. The State, led by Mr Norman Koropi, proved that on July 27, at around 4pm Tellmore Kapisa was in her bathroom when she heard some footsteps and noise.

She decided to go and check what was happening and realised that her phone was missing. She followed Mushamba and found him in possession of her phone, pots and gas tank that was in the kitchen.

Kapisa called for help and a mob assisted her to apprehend Mushamba.

Everything was recovered.