Man axed over a Bluetooth speaker

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A Sanyati man was on Tuesday badly injured by a fellow villager who struck him several times with an axe following a squabble of his Bluetooth speaker.

Tinashe Tagwirei (30) of Village 11B, White Sanyati, had his ancestors to thank when he was struck twice on the head and once on both legs by Courage Masotsha (28) from the same village.

Masotsha is currently on the run.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the sad incident.

“The misunderstanding rose when Tagwirei who was playing music through a Bluetooth speaker connected to his smartphone, was confronted by Masotsha to disconnect his device so that he could connect his.

“The victim complied but Masotsha is said to have snatched Tagwirei’s phone which he later smashed,” she said.

A scuffle ensued from the act before the accused drew a small axe hidden inside his trousers which he used to axe the complainant leaving him for dead.

He was rushed to Sanyati Hospital where he was transferred to Kadoma General Hospital before his discharge yesterday.

Tagwirei who sustained deep cuts is said to be in stable condition.

Police encouraged people to observe the sanctity of life and resolve misunderstandings amicably.