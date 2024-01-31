Man arrested in Harare CBD for unlawful possession of firearm

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

A man who was arrested after he was found in possession of a pistol and a tear canister in the Harare Central Business District has appeared in court.

Tichaona Dube (35) of Epworth, appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was remanded out of custody to February 27, after being granted US$50 bail.

The State prosecutor Mr Rufaro Chonzi, alleges that on January 18, at around 1850 hours, police officers from Kopje were on patrol along Mbuya Nehanda Street doing stop and search.

They then allegedly came across Dube who was carrying a small brown satchel at the corner of Mbuya Nehanda and Jason Moyo Avenue.

The court heard when they stopped Dube and searched his satchel they found a 7.65 mm Bernadelli pistol series number 14246 with an empty magazine and a tear smoke canister.