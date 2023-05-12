Man appears in court for stealing railway equipment

Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

A Harare man who allegedly stole several equipment from the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) worth US$660 appeared in court yesterday.

He appeared before Regional Magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged for possession of railways equipment.

He was remanded in custody pending bail application.

The complainant is National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) represented by its Loss and control officer Mr Bardon Redson.

Circumstances are that on May 9 at around 10am and in the NRZ yard, Redson was with his workmate doing some patrolling duties in the yard.

During the patrol he saw Tatenda Gwekwerere standing suspiciously leading him to suspect that he was collecting some railway property.

Redson then made an ambush and a surveillance on Gwekwerere and discovered that he would collect property when there is no one nearby but when there are people passing by he would stand as if nothing was happening.

He was found holding eight NRZ iron pins, on his hands.They later recovered three NRZ brake blocks, one sole plate and two NRZ brake components worth US$660.

Mr Tawanda Nyandoro appeared for the State.